Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Why It Was Important To Denounce J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Comments

J.K. Rowling has come under fire for her views on the transgender community and she’s been denounced by the Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe. The actor is now opening up about calling out the author and why it was important for him to make a public statement about her hateful comments.

“The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe told IndieWire in an interview. “And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

Rowling drew backlash for her anti-trans sentiment and Radcliffe penned an open letter that was shared by the Trevor Project website.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I, Radcliffe said back in 2020. “It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

Radcliffe said that making that statement was “really important” as he had “worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years.”

“I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything,” he added. “But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”