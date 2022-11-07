Daniel Cramer To Launch Comedy Festival With Brooklyn Comedy Collective

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy producer Daniel Cramer of The Cramer Comedy Newsletter is launching the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) Pitchfest, a two-day comedy festival for rising talent. BCC Pitchfest will take place on December 3 and 4 from 5-10 p.m. ET at the BCC Theater in Brooklyn.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate via zoom or in person.

The festival will feature staged readings of TV pilots written by members of the BCC community many of whom have been featured in Cramer’s newsletter including Jo Firestone, head writer on the Paramount+ series Ziwe, Aaron Jackson, and J.D. Amato from Apple’s The Problem with Jon Stewart.

As part of the selection process, 100 people were invited to submit their best pilots or one person show and 11 finalists will perform at the festival.

Cramer, who has an overall deal with Sony Pictures, hopes TV buyers will view the festival as a marketplace, where companies will go shopping for their next big comedy show.

“The BCC has long been a hub for meaningful new talent. I am often asked who I think the next big comedy writers and talent will be. It’s my hope that this festival will help answer that question,” said Cramer in a statement.