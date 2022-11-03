Skip to main content
‘Dahmer’ Holds Top Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart‘; ‘NCIS’ And ‘Gilmore Girls’ Make Top 10

Dahmer
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in 'Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Ser Baffo/Netflix

Dahmer continues to make a killing for Netflix by dominating Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of Oct. 3-9..

In fact, the top five most-watched series — Dahmer, Hocus Pocus 2, The Lords of the Rings: Rings of Power, House of the Dragon and Cocomelon — haven’t budged since the previous week, though Netflix’s Dahmer and Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 were both down. Viewing for Dahmer dropped 46% from the previous week with 2.3 billion viewing minutes, while Hocus Pocus 2 was down 60% with 1.1 billion viewing minutes following its opening weekend surge of 2.7 billion. 

The battle among the fantasy shows remains close, with LOTR outperforming HOTD by 67 million viewing minutes (vs. last week’s 59 million difference).  

And Jethro Gibbs is in the house! NCIS made the list, as did Gilmore Girls and the new Mila Kunis movie Luckiest Girl Alive — which dropped on Netflix Oct. 7

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes and minutes of viewing:

NetflixDahmer102.345B
Disney+Hocus Pocus 211,099
Prime VideoThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power7988
HBO MaxHouse of the Dragon5921
NetflixCocomelon18773
NetflixLast Seen Alive1747
NetflixNCIS339720
NetflixGilmore Girls153703
NetflixLuckiest Girl Alive 1647
NetflixIn the Dark51603

