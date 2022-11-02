CW Layoffs: More Details Emerge About Executives Who Exited In Tuesday Cuts

EXCLUSIVE: As the dust has settled on the wave of layoffs that hit the CW on Tuesday, we are hearing more names of senior executives in multiple areas who were impacted.

The list includes the CW’s EVP Distribution Betty Ellen Berlamino. Her exit was indirectly confirmed by Nexstar’s announcement yesterday morning that Google’s Rebekah Dopp is joining the network as EVP of distribution, strategy and affiliate relations. The CW’s affiliate relations team also took a hit, we hear.

The broadcaster may be taking the route a number of cable networks have taken of not having an in-house casting department as the CW’s casting department, which included SVP Talent and Casting Dana Theodoratos and her coordinator, has been eliminated, we hear.

In research, we hear SVP Chip Walters exited, joining Eric Cardinal, who had been previously laid off.

The events and HR departments also lost its senior executives, including SVP Events Emilia Purchio, HR SVP Valerie Masterson and VP Jackie Cain, sources said. We also hear that there were other layoffs in publicity besides EVP Communications Paul Hewitt.

So far, there have been no major cuts in the CW programing (development and current) team, which will now report to new President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz. Development is led by EVP Development Gaye Hirsch and Cyle Zezo, VP of alternative series and digital programming.

Also left intact for now is ad sales, we hear. That is expected to change as Nexstar is looking to hire a Chief Revenue Officer.

Overall, about 30 to 40 people were laid off at the network yesterday. That followed the October 3 exits of the CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz, who was replaced by Nexstar’s Dennis Miller as president; president of streaming and chief branding officer Rick Haskins; and finance chief Mitch Nedick.

Lynette Rice contributed to this report.