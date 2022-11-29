‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Podcast Leads iHeartMedia Slate Alongside New Shows From Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre & Amber Ruffin

EXCLUSIVE: iHeartMedia is launching its latest slate of original podcasts with shows from the likes of Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre and Amber Ruffin as well as a Curb Your Enthusiasm rewatch series.

It is rolling out The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm with Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin, Onward with Rosie O’Donnell (w/t), Really? No, Really? from Alexander, The Amber and Lacey Show/Lacey and Amber Show (w/t) and Bombing with Eric Andre.

The company is behind podcasts such as The Ron Burgundy Podcast, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from The Daily Show and Man Thinkers from George Kareman and Dan Klein.

The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm With Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin will launch in January and will feature the onscreen married couple joined by cast, crew and fans to to break down every episode of the HBO series.

It comes as the long-running comedy starts production for its 12th season.

Onward with Rosie O’Donnell, which launches in February, will see the talk show host and comedian share her take on fame, family and fun from her vantage point at 60. She will speak with friends, celebrities, newsmakers, artists, poets and TikTokers.

Really? No, Really?, which is hosted by best friends Alexander and Peter Tilden, who co-created Audience Network series Hit the Road with the Seinfeld star, will be a weekly series that will see the pair joined by experts, newsmakers and celebrities in an attempt to find answers to life’s most baffling, intriguing, confusing and annoying questions.

The Amber and Lacey Show/Lacey and Amber Show, which launches next year, will be hosted by rising late-night star Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar. It comes from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network and will feature celebrity guests, comedic games and a dose of sibling rivalry.

Finally, Bombing with Eric Andre will see the comedian interview comics, musicians and artists and share their best stories of bombing on stage in front of a live audience and more outlandish comedy premises. It also comes from iHeartMedia and Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network.

Additionally, several podcasts from Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network and one limited series with Comedy Central will also debut by the first quarter of 2023.

“We are thrilled to share the newest slate of iHeartPodcasts, hosted by some of comedy’s biggest icons and hilarious new voices,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “We are so proud of the success our company has seen in the comedy podcast space and cannot wait to bring audiences even more laughs with these comedians in the coming months.”