Ashland Hill Media Finance Backs ‘The Crow’ Reboot, Expands Slate & Makes Hires

EXCLUSIVE: After launching in Cannes, financier Ashland Hill Media Finance has come aboard to co-finance Rupert Sanders’ reboot of The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs and Danny Houston.

Ashland Hill, which was set up by producers Joe Simpson, Simon Williams and Jonathan Bross, helped close finance on the reboot, which recently went into post-production.

Based on James O’Barr’s original graphic novel, the film charts the story of a brutally murdered man who comes back to life as an undead avenger of his and his fiancée’s murder. The script for the modern re-imagining was penned by Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard). CAA Media Finance reps domestic on the revenge-thriller. FilmNation is repping international. The tragic 1994 version, which starred the late Brandon Lee, became a cult classic.

Meanwhile, Ashland Hill has also come aboard to finance Louis Mandylor’s 3 Days in Malay, Brandon Slagle’s The Flood and Neil Marshall’s Duchess.

Backed by an undisclosed investment fund, the company has also expanded its executive ranks with the hire of Juliana Lubin as Vice President, Investments, and Merrick Stoller as Associate, Production. Also joining the ranks is Mathew Chausse to supervise productions across the slate. The trio join producer Joe Jenckes who is the Senior Vice President of Production.

Lubin joins from Banc Of California where she was a director in the entertainment division. She previously worked at sales firm The Exchange.

The company’s initial slate includes Philip Noyce’s action thriller Fast Charlie starring Pierce Brosnan, Morena Baccarin and James Caan; the tech thriller 57 Seconds directed by Rusty Cundieff, starring Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman; and Marcus Adams’ shark thriller, Deep Fear, starring Mãdãlina Ghenea and Ed Westwick.

LA and London-based Ashland Hill, which specialises in debt, gap and bridge financing, says it is aiming to finance at least 25 films per year.

“It has been a fantastic year and we are excited about the future. We have been part of some amazing films, outstanding people have joined our team and we look forward to building on our success,” said Simpson.

Bross added: “We are executing at a high level and look forward to making great content with great people.”