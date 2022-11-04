‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Drops Chilling Trailer Before Drama’s Debut On Paramount+

Okay, this teaser looks … disturbing. But it’s what fans of Criminal Minds have come to expect from the long-running franchise, which makes its highly anticipated return this month to Paramount+.

In the official trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution, the profilers are back to investigate a serial killer who kept himself busy during the pandemic by racking up victims and storing them in shipping containers. At least he kept the foul odor in check by hanging a few hundred air fresheners!

The 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, exclusively on Paramount+. CBS will help boost the drama’s return by airing a special broadcast of the episode on the same day at 10 p.m. ET.

Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+, with a midseason finale on Thursday, Dec. 15. The season will then return on Thursday, Jan. 12 with all-new episodes dropping weekly through the finale on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Here’s the official logline for the new season: “The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Original cast members continuing their roles in Evolution include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.