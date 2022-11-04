Corey Fogelmanis To Lead Tommy Dorfman’s ‘I Wish You All The Best’ For ACE Entertainment; Amy Landecker, Lexi Underwood Among Others Set

EXCLUSIVE: Corey Fogelmanis (Ma) has been tapped to lead the drama I Wish You All the Best, based on Mason Deaver’s bestselling 2019 novel of the same name, which Tommy Dorfman will write, direct and produce for ACE Entertainment.

Others set for Dorfman’s first feature, which had previously cast The White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario, include Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), Amy Landecker (Your Honor), Judson Mills (Westworld), Lexi Underwood (The First Lady), Lisa Yamada (Never Have I Ever) and Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star).

I Wish You All the Best will have Fogelmanis play the creative, bright and introverted Ben, a non-binary teen who has spent their life pretending to be the perfect “son” to their ultra-religious Southern parents. When Ben is kicked out of the house and moves in with their estranged sister, they embark upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship and family.

Landecker and Mills will play Ben’s Christian parents, with Underwood and Yamada as two of his friends and Smith as his boss.

ACE Entertainment, which is best known for producing the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, snatched up feature rights to I Wish You All the Best before they were widely available to buyers and is financing and producing the project. Matt Kaplan is producing for ACE, with Aubrey Bendix and Braden Bochner overseeing production for the company, and James Harris exec producing on behalf of TeaShop FIms. Lionsgate is handling sales.

Fogelmanis found a breakout role as Farkle Minkus on Disney Channel’s Emmy-nominated children’s series Girl Meets World and also previously appeared on Hulu’s horror anthology series Into the Dark. He co-starred opposite Octavia Spencer in the horror-thriller Ma, which Tate Taylor directed for Blumhouse and Universal, and will next star on Netflix’s coming-of-age romance series My Life with the Walter Boys from Sony Pictures Television.

Gutierrez-Riley starred on Prime Video’s drama series The Wilds and can currently be seen in Sanaa Lathan’s TIFF-premiering musical drama On the Come Up, which was released in limited theaters and on Paramount+ in September. The actor will next appear in the comedy The Moon & Back with Isabel May, Missi Pyle and Nat Faxon and the comedy Sweethearts with Kiernan Shipka.

Landecker is perhaps best known for her role as Sarah Pfefferman on Amazon’s Emmy winner Transparent. She’s more recently appeared on series including Your Honor, The Accidental Wolf, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ramy, Gaslit and Minx, and in films like the SXSW prize winner I Love My Dad. Among other upcoming projects for the actress is the Sony thriller Searching 2.

Mills is best known for his work on series including Westworld, The Mentalist, Dexter and Bones, to name a few. He’ll next be see in the thriller The Preacher’s Wife from director Glenn Ciano.

Underwood recently portrayed Malia Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady and is otherwise best known for her role as Pearl Warren — the daughter of Kerry Washington’s Mia — on Hulu’s Emmy-nominated limited series Little Fires Everywhere. She recently appeared on the film side in Disney+’s musical comedy Sneakerella, starring there alongside Chosen Jacobs and more.

Yamada has been seen on series including Never Have I Ever, All American, Cruel Summer and Little Fires Everywhere, among others. She also previously appeared in James Ponsoldt’s critically acclaimed Sundance drama Smashed, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Aaron Paul, and will next be seen starring alongside Landecker and more in Searching 2.

Smith plays firefighter Paul Strickland on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and is otherwise best known for his work on such notable series as Queen Sugar and The L Word: Generation Q, to name a few.

Fogelmanis is repped by Buchwald, Reload Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Gutierrez-Riley by A3 Artists Agency and Soffer Entertainment; Landecker by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Mills by Endorse Management Group; Underwood by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Yamada by The Park Noack Agency and Luber Rocklin Entertainment; and Smith by G&G Talent and Take 3 Talent.