Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’; Drops Official Trailer

After providing a brief look at Nicolas Winding Refn’s upcoming six-episode series Copenhagen Cowboy in September, Netflix today has dropped the first full official trailer (check it out above). The streamer has also set the global launch for January 5, 2023.

The neon-drenched noir series follows enigmatic young heroine, Miu (Angela Bundalovic). After a lifetime of servitude and on the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld. Searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel (Lola Corfixen), as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women discover they are not alone, they are many.

Also starring are Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, LiIi Zhang and Dragana Milutinovic.

The series originally debuted at the Venice Film Festival. When it was first announced, Winding Refn, the filmmaker behind the Pusher trilogy, Drive and The Neon Demon, said, “With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.”

Winding Refn created and directs what is his first production in his native Denmark in 15 years. Writers are Sara Isabella Jönsson, Johanne Algren and Mona Masri. Cinematographer is award-winning Magnus Nordenhof Jønck who shot Tobias Lindholm’s Oscar-nominated A War.

Copenhagen Cowboy is produced by Lene Børglum and Christina Bostofte Erritzøe and exec produced by Liv Corfixen and Matthew Newman.