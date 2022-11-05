Contenders New York Arrivals Gallery: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Danielle Deadwyler, S. S. Rajamouli, Zoe Kazan & More

The stars and creatives of several buzzy films turned out November 5 for Contenders Film: New York, Deadline’s annual daylong awards-season kickoff event. Click through a photo gallery of arrivals above.

Held at the Times Center in Manhattan, the mostly in-person event featured eight movies that are in the hunt for Oscar nominations in January: Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing’s Till, Apple Original Films’ Causeway and Sidney, Variance Films’ RRR, Universal Pictures’ She Said, Breaking Glass Pictures’ Nostalgia and Netflix’s The Good Nurse and White Noise.

Among those taking part in panels Saturday were ‘Till’ director Chinonye Chukwu and actors Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas; White Noise stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, writer-director Noah Baumbach and producer David Weyman; RRR writer-director S. S. Rajamouli; She Said star Zoe Kazan; Nostalgia writer Ippolita Di Majo and writer-director Mario Martone; and The Good Nurse producer Scott Franklin and director Tobias Lindholm.

The Causeway and Sidney panels were done virtually.