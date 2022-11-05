Skip to main content
Contenders New York Arrivals Gallery: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Danielle Deadwyler, S. S. Rajamouli, Zoe Kazan & More

17 View All

The stars and creatives of several buzzy films turned out November 5 for Contenders Film: New York, Deadline’s annual daylong awards-season kickoff event. Click through a photo gallery of arrivals above.

Held at the Times Center in Manhattan, the mostly in-person event featured eight movies that are in the hunt for Oscar nominations in January: Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing’s TillApple Original Films’ Causeway and Sidney, Variance Films’ RRR, Universal Pictures’ She SaidBreaking Glass Pictures’ Nostalgia and Netflix’s The Good Nurse and White Noise.

RELATED: Contenders New York 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Among those taking part in panels Saturday were ‘Till’ director Chinonye Chukwu and actors Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas; White Noise stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, writer-director Noah Baumbach and producer David Weyman; RRR writer-director S. S. RajamouliShe Said star Zoe KazanNostalgia writer Ippolita Di Majo and writer-director Mario Martone; and The Good Nurse producer Scott Franklin and director Tobias Lindholm. 

The Causeway and Sidney panels were done virtually.

