Connie Stevens To Be Honored With The 2022 Ralph Morgan Award

Connie Stevens has been selected to receive the Ralph Morgan award, SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local’s highest honor.

“My mother’s star still shines so bright. However, it is her life of activism and service that inspires me the most,” said Stevens’ daughter Joely Fisher. “Her penchant for sparkly things is matched only by her desire to help the underserved and her fellow performers. She loves our country and this great union. I am humbled and proud that the Los Angeles Local’s highest honor, the Ralph Morgan Award, will be bestowed on Connie Stevens. My dreams are coming true, in that I might be able to bring to fruition some of what she fought for in the position she once held as secretary-treasurer of Screen Actors Guild.”

Stevens is an actor, singer and served as the Screen Actors Guild Secretary-Treasurer between 2005 and 2009. Between 2005 and 2022, she also served on numerous Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA national and local committees.

“Connie is a national treasure, and we are so pleased to be able to present this token of appreciation for her years of service,” said Los Angeles Local Board member and National Honors and Tributes Committee Chair Jenny O’Hara.

Stevens has been a SAG member since 1957 with roles in films like Eighteen and Anxious, Young and Dangerous and Party Crashers.

“I have been a fan of Connie Stevens all my life. First for her work as an actor/performer and then for her union activism work on behalf of our members at legacy Screen Actors Guild and at SAG-AFTRA. A life well lived and an award well deserved! Congratulations Connie, we love you,” said SAG-AFTRA National Board member and Los Angeles Local President Jodi Long.

Established in 1981, the Ralph Morgan Award is named in honor of the first president of Screen Actors Guild and salutes SAG-AFTRA members or union staff for their devotion to serving members. Morgan served three terms as SAG president, first during the union’s inception in 1933, and then additional terms in 1938–1940.

“I started my Board service in 2005, the same year Connie Stevens was elected secretary-treasurer; it was my good fortune to serve with her. Her contributions to our members are unequivocal. She is one of a kind. I am overjoyed with Ms. Stevens being venerated for her service with the Ralph Morgan Award,” said SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Honors and Tributes Committee Chair Joe D’Angerio.

The award will be presented to Stevens later this month in a private ceremony.