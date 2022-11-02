Colin Quinn Announces New Off Broadway Show: ‘Small Talk’ Sets January Start

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Quinn has announced a new stage show – his seventh – and an opening night. Colin Quinn: Small Talk will play the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off Broadway beginning January 6 with an official opening scheduled for January 23.

The limited engagement runs through February 11. Written by and starring Quinn, Colin Quinn: Small Talk will be produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia and Brian Stern. Directing will be James Fauvell, reteaming with Quinn after the comic’s Red State Blue State.

The synopsis: In Small Talk, Quinn “breaks down the one area he’s actually gifted in: Personality. Mr. Quinn has been chatting it up with friends, family, municipal employees and counter people for his whole life and now he can teach you how to stop sucking the energy out of the room.”

Quinn said in a statement, “I’m doing this show because I’m fascinated with how personality in general (and individuals in particular) have fed into society. (Fascinated might be a strong word).”

Set design will be by Zoë Hurvitz (Tomorrow Will Take Care Of Itself), lighting design by Amina Alexander (Alex Edelman: Just For Us), and sound design by Margaret Montagna (A Woman of the World).

Quinn’s previous stage shows include Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, both on Broadway, and the Off-Broadway shows Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional, Colin Quinn: The New York Story directed by Jerry Seinfeld, Colin Quinn: Red State, Blue State, and most recently Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope.