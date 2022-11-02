‘Cobra’: Jane Horrocks Joining Season 3 Of Sky Thriller Drama Series

Bloods star Jane Horrocks is joining the cast of another Sky original in the UK.

She has been cast in the third season of explosive political drama series Cobra, playing populist Defence Secretary Victoria Dalton in the UK government, opposite Robert Carlyle’s returning Prime Minister Robert Sutherland and his Chief of Staff, Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton).

Horrocks, also known for BBC comedy Absolutely Fabulous, has most recently been appearing opposite Samson Kayo in Sky paramedics comedy Bloods.

The latest six-part season of Cobra is titled Rebellion and will follow the aftermath of an unforeseen environmental disaster that reveals itself as a crisis of corruption in the arms industry and the rise of shadowy corporate security firms, challenging Sutherland to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to stay in power.

Production has begun ahead of a 2023 debut on Sky Max and streamer Now in the UK.

David Haig (Killing Eve), Richard Pepple (Gangs of London) and Marsha Thomason (The Bay) also return for Season 3, along with Lisa Palfrey (Chloe), Lucy Cohu (Ripper Street), Alexa Davies (Dead Pixels) and Edward Bennett (Save Me Too).

All3Media-owned New Pictures produces in association with Sky Studios, with James Wood and Rachel Anthony joining Toby Finlay on the writing team. Charlie Pattinson, Toby Finlay, Joe Donaldson, Willow Grylls, Elaine Pyke and Samantha Hoyle are executive producers, with Rebecca Davies the producer. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.