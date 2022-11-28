CNN Taps Phil Mattingly As Chief White House Correspondent

Phil Mattingly is being promoted to CNN’s chief White House correspondent, following the departure of Kaitlan Collins to the network’s revitalized morning show.

Mattingly previously served as senior White House correspondent covering the Biden administration. He previously was a congressional correspondent. He joined the network in 2015 and covered Republican candidates on the campaign trail, including Chris Christie, John Kasich, and Donald Trump. On the White House beat, he broke news including Biden’s plans to sanction Vladimir Putin, details on a multinational effort to target Russian supply chains and developments on the president’s OPEC negotiations.

Collins served as chief White House correspondent since the start of the Biden administration, but left the beat to serve as co-host of CNN This Morning along with Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon.

The network also promoted MJ Lee to senior White House correspondent, having started on the beat in 2021. She broke stories on the baby formula shortage, student loan debt forgiveness and public health emergencies. She joined the network in 2015 and was previously based in the New York bureau, and covered Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign and later Biden’s general election campaign and transition.

In addition, Priscilla Alvarez is moving to the White House team as a reporter. She will continue to cover immigration.

Arlette Saenz, Jasmine Wright, Jeremy Diamond, Kate Bennett and Kevin Liptak will continue to cover the White House along with CNN Digital.