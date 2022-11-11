‘Christmas In Paradise’: Grindstone Entertainment Group Takes World Rights On The Romantic Comedy From MSR Media International

EXCLUSIVE: Grindstone Entertainment Group, a Lionsgate company, has picked up world distribution rights to the romantic comedy Christmas in Paradise from MSR Media International. Lionsgate will release the film in North America on November 15.

Written and directed by Philippe Martinez (A Week in Paradise), Christmas in Paradise stars Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), Nathalie Cox (Clash of The Titans), and Billy Ray Cyrus (Mulholland Drive) who also performs an island-themed rendition of his song Achy Breaky Heart in the film.

The plot follows three quirky sisters who chase their estranged dad (Grammer) down at his beachside pad in the Caribbean and enjoy a little fun in the sun. But why did he disappear to the islands? Only Joanna (Hurley) knows for sure, and she’s sworn to secrecy! Love, laughter, and songs by Cyrus make this a Christmas to remember, the synopsis reads.m

The flick is produced by Philippe Martinez and Alan Latham. Executive producers are Grindstone’s Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb, MSR Media’s Karinne Behr and Lee Beasley, Sherborne Media’s Alastair Burlingham and Gary Raskin, and Danny Chan.

Stan Wertlieb, Grindstone Partner and Head of Acquisitions negotiated the deal with Martinez and Karinne Behr, CEO of MSR Media International.

“Our friends at MSR Media consistently deliver charming films, led by beloved talent and set in stunning island locations – the magic mix that audiences can’t seem to get enough of,” said Wertlieb. “Philippe and Karinne are incredible partners, and we look forward to sharing their special work with the world.”

Martinez added: “Working with our exceptionally talented friends Elizabeth, Kelsey, Billy, and Nathalie in the beautiful islands of St Kitts and Nevis was a creative dream. Stan and our partners at Grindstone have a track record in maximizing the potential of every film they acquire, so we know Christmas in Paradise is in the best hands possible.”