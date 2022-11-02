Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Reunite One Last Time For ‘Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip’ On HGTV

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are reuniting one last time for a one-hour special called Flip or Flop: The Final Flip.

“Surprise….! One last episode of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, coming your way Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @hgtv,” Hall posted on Instagram. “The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on [Discovery+].”

Hall and El Moussa started their HGTV show back in 2013 flipping homes in the Orange County, California area. At the time, the couple was married and when they divorced they continued working together. The last episode of the series aired in March of this year. Hall reminisced over the show’s origins that would make her and her ex-husband television personalities.

“We started flip or flip in 2011 and the entire experience changed my life in many unexpected ways. Tv was never a part of my plan. Neither Tarek or I had any background in television, entertainment or design. Self-taught in all ways,” she said. “Proof that if you set your mind to something, work hard and push yourself you can truly achieve anything.”

Hall also said that she was “grateful” for the “amazing team on this journey who always made filming fun and exciting.”

“From rotten turkeys and wild chickens to rodent infestations and unexpected squatters there was never a dull moment on set,” she added.

Hall ended her post by teasing the new season of Christina on the Coast “premiering soon” as well as her new spinoff “Christina in the Country” which will see her renovating homes in Tennessee. The interior designer also teased El Moussa’s “new shows premiering in 2023.”

“Thank you to each and every one of you who watched us throughout the years, I am very grateful and look forward to creating more tv magic. I have many things up my sleeve coming your way: Josh and I exploring country life and juggling family and career and more of James and I doing our designs from coast to coast. More to come on premiere dates soon,” she concluded.