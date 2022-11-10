Christina Aguilera Documentary In Works From Time Studios, Roc Nation; ‘Val’s Ting Poo Directing

Ting Poo (Val) has been tapped to direct a new documentary on pop superstar Christina Aguilera for Time Studios and Roc Nation.

The film on Aguilera will offer unprecedented access to her life story, opening up her personal archive for a look into the past and present, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices. Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-closed-door moments, the film will dive deep into the personal and professional life of Christina, offering a portrait of the artist, mother and entertainer as she reflects on her multi-decade career fighting for creative freedom and gender equality.

Production on the Christina Aguilera doc has been quietly taking place over the last 18 months, with the filmmakers following the singer-songwriter through various travels, performances and life events. The project will be the second from Time Studios and Roc Nation, following their multi-part Megan Thee Stallion docuseries announced in March. Time Studios’ Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway and Loren Hammonds are joined as exec producers on the film by Roc Nation’s Lori York, Sarah Francus and Desiree Perez, and Poo.

“We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film,” said Time Studios’ Co-Head of Documentary, Hammonds. “Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told. We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”

“Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices,” remarked Roc Nation’s EVP of TV and Film, York. “We’re proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project.”

“Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,” added Poo. “I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”

Known for singles like “Genie in a Bottle” and “What a Girl Wants,” Aguilera has throughout her career sold more than 75 million records worldwide. She has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). The singer-songwriter has also won six Grammy Awards, including one Latin Grammy Award, and is currently nominated for seven Latin Grammys for her most recent Spanish-language album, Aguilera.

Aguilera has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, claimed the inaugural Music Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, and this year received the Spirit of Hope Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The artist is well known for her philanthropic efforts, having served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009, and helping to raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies. She’s also been recognized over the years as an advocate for both the LGBTQ+ community and gender equality.

Poo is best known for directing and producing (with Leo Scott) the critically acclaimed 2021 documentary Val, profiling the life of actor Val Kilmer through rare archival footage and deeply personal access, which world premiered in Cannes. The film delving into Kilmer’s throat cancer battle premiered on Prime Video in August and was the recipient of two Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, including Best Historical or Biographical Documentary, among other accolades.

Prior to making waves with her feature directorial debut, Poo worked for many years as an editor. Her credits in that area include the Cannes prize winner The Displaced and the Academy Award-winning documentary short, Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405.



Recent project from Time Studios — the Emmy Award-winning television and film production division of Time — include: Jeen-Yuhs (Netflix), Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix), Katrina Babies (HBO), Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME 100 (ABC) and Women of the Year (Amazon).

Founded by Jay-Z in 2008, Roc Nation is an entertainment company working in the arenas of artist management, music publishing, touring, production and strategic brand development, among others.

Aguilera is represented by Roc Nation and CAA; Poo by UTA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.