Chris Rock To Be First Comedian To Perform Live On Netflix

Chris Rock Netflix

Netflix is utilizing its move into live streaming technology with Chris Rock becoming the first person to test it out.

Rock will perform live in a global streaming event in 2023.

It comes after Deadline revealed in May that the streamer was experimenting with the technology.

It was noted upon that Rock had another Netflix special to come after the infamous slap incident from Will Smith at the Oscars. Rock has been out on his Ego Death tour over the last few months and during a show in London promised that he would discuss more about his Oscars experience on Netflix.

“People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix,” he said.

It also marks Rock’s second Netflix special after Tamborine in 2018. He also appeared at the Netflix is a Joke festival alongside Dave Chappelle earlier this year.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

