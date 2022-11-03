Chris Redd Describes Bloody Attack Outside NYC Comedy Club, Says He Was Hit With Metal Object – Update

UPDATE: Comedian Chris Redd has opened up about the attack outside a New York City comedy club last week that left him bloodied and hospitalized.

“This man hit me in the face with something metal,” Redd says in a new interview with The Daily Beast. “I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone.”

The attack outside the famed Comedy Cellar occurred on Oct. 26 as Redd was heading inside to perform a show. The unknown assailant quickly approached the former Saturday Night Live cast member and sucker-punched him in the face, then fled the scene.

Related Story Fox Tells Altice Customers Ahead Of Big Sports Weekend That Carriage Fight Could Lead To Blackout On Optimum Pay-TV Systems

Redd tells The Daily Beast does not think the incident was an attempted mugging, and that he was less concerned about the pain than the amount of blood flowing from his face. (At Bellevue Hospital, he was treated for fractures in his nose and cheek).

“A fist don’t normally do all of that at one time,” Redd says. “So it was safe to assume I was hit with something…But the dude just hit me and ran off. I fell down so fast. I didn’t even know I fell until I looked at the [surveillance] footage.”

Redd says he initially wanted to proceed with the Comedy Cellar show, noting, “If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage. I was like, I can’t wait to talk about this shit.” He says he was later glad he waited, “but that was my first thought.” The comic says he’s already working on jokes about the incident.

PREVIOUS, Oct. 28: Comedian Chris Redd, who was attacked outside the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on Wednesday night, has been released from the hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported. Deadline has confirmed that the former Saturday Night Live castmember’s subsequent show at New York’s City Winery on Sunday has been canceled. The club said in a statement that “the show has been cancelled due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.” Deadline also reached out to Redd’s rep and will add any comment received.

It will be the third gig that Redd has — understandably — missed since the attack. The comedian, of course, did not perform Wednesday night. He was also scheduled to perform at the Comedy Cellar on Thursday but, according to the club’s owner Noam Dworman, the comedian was still recovering.

Per multiple reports, Redd was cold-cocked by a male assailant on Wednesday night as he approached the front door of the club, where he was scheduled to perform. There is no known motive for the assault, which police characterized as occurring “without prior conversation or provocation.” The former Saturday Night Live castmember was left with a facial laceration and later admitted to a local hospital.

Dworman told NBC New York that he is “deeply upset about what happened and we hope he’s okay. We want him back as soon as possible.”

The next show currently listed on Redd’s website is November 11 in Tacoma, Washington.

As the for the assailant, he got away. Authorities have since released a photo of a suspect in hopes of capturing him.

-Greg Evans contributed to this report