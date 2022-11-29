‘Chicago Med’ Producers Reveal What Happens To Ethan Choi After Brian Tee’s Exit

Brian Tee, who plays Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, is leaving the show after 8 seasons on the NBC drama. His last appearance will be him tying the knot to April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta, and executive producers of the show are revealing what will happen to the couple after Tee’s exit.

“They’re starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider told People about the fate of Ethan and April.

Schneider said that Ethan and April would “remain in town” which leaves the door open for Tee to reprise his rule in the future. Although Tee will not be in front of the camera following his appearance on the Dec. 7 episode, he will return for Episode 16 behind the cameras to make his directorial debut.

Co-showrunner Diane Frolov talked about why it was decided to bring April and Ethan back together and ultimately have them tie the knot.

“Both have evolved professionally and emotionally in ways that allow them finally to join their lives together,” Frolov said. “When they reconnected earlier this season, April saw that Ethan was now more open, less rigid; and Ethan realized he could now be the man she needed. This allowed the feelings both still felt for one another to blossom.”

Regarding the wedding, Frolov said it gave the characters “closure and a happy ending to the Ethan-April love story. It also felt like a compelling next chapter in his life as a doctor.”

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.