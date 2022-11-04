‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator Derek Haas Exits One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment

Skip to main content
Derek Haas, co-creator of NBC’s Chicago Fire and who also helped develop Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, is stepping away from the One Chicago Franchise and Wolf Entertainment, Deadline has confirmed. He will exit next year when the current TV season concludes.

Haas is leaving to create new shows but is committed to wrapping up his work on the two series where he serves as co-showrunner, NBC’s Chicago Fire and CBS’ FBI: International, the last of which he co-created with Dick Wolf.

News of his exit arrives as Wolf Entertainment continues undergoing major changes to its roster of talent, though up until now, most of the upheaval was happening in front of the camera. Asjha Cooper was the latest cast to exit from Chicago Med, which has seen a lot of turnover of late. She follows Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager and Guy Lockard, most recently. Deadline confirmed exclusively in October that original cast member Brian Tee, who played Dr. Ethan Choi across the show’s eight seasons, would appear in his last episode in December after 8 seasons with the medical drama.

In 2021, fans were shocked to hear OG cast members YaYa DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto would be moving on. A similar shock permeated across Wolf Entertainment shows including Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit from Chicago P.D., and Jesse Spencer’s final bow earlier this year from Chicago Fire.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit also said a surprising goodbye to Kelli Giddish for “complex reasons.”

Variety was first to report Haas’ departure.

