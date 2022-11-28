Cheryl Burke Dedicates Touching Message To All Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners As She Steps Down As Pro

Cheryl Burke dedicated a touching message to all of her dance partners on Dancing with the Stars. The note comes as the pro dancer announced she was stepping down from the show after 26 seasons.

“To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the life lessons, for trusting me with your vulnerability, and for ALWAYS giving each dance your all. Though there were times of blood, sweat, and tears, I can confidently say that regardless of it all, not a single one has ever let me down.”

Burke continued, “Even if ‘dance mom’ Cheryl decided to take over rehearsal at times, ha, you knew that it came from a loving place so thank you again for trusting me, allowing me to mold you into dancers, and for the amazing ride that I’ll never forget. LOVE TO YOU ALL!”

Ahead of the Season 31 finale of the Disney+ reality series, Burke announced she was no longer going to be competing for the mirror ball trophy as it would be her last season.

“I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry,” she shared on Instagram.