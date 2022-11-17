Hot Package: Channing Tatum Teams With Simon Kinberg And David Leitch On ‘Red Shirt’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Radio Silence To Direct New 'Escape From New York' Movie For 20th Century Studios

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg's New Pic Based On Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s another star-studded package making the rounds prior to the Thanksgiving break. Deadline is hearing Channing Tatum is attached to star in the spy thriller Red Shirt, which is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing.

Details are vague other than it being a new spin on James Bond that has franchise potential. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch are producing under their 87 North production banner; Tatum is producing through his company, Free Association and Kinberg is producing through his Genre Films. The package has already hit the market with several studios submitting offers and feels like something that could sell big before Thanksgiving holiday.

Tatum is having himself quite the year with two big hits in MGM’s Dog followed by Paramount’s The Lost City. Both films hit big at the box-office with Lost City grossing close to $200 million globally and Dog grossing $84 million on a $15 million budget. He can be seen next in Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Leitch is coming off his summer box-office hit Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt which went on to gross $240 million at the worldwide box-office. He is about to start shooting The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Kinberg is currently in production on his Apple TV+ series Sugar starring Colin Farrell and is also developing a new Battlestar Galactica movie.

Tatum is represented by CAA and Jacobson, Teller; 87 North are represented by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Kinberg is represented by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

