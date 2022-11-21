You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

2022 CMA Awards Secure Largest Audience In 3 Years, Adding 2.2M Viewers In L+7 Multiplatform Ratings

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Shakeup: Kareem Daniel Exits Amid Restructure & How Bob Iger Returned as CEO
Read the full story

CBS Sets Date For The Grio Awards Special

The Grio Awards
Allen Media Group

CBS has set a date for Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards special where African-American excellence is honored. Co-hosted by Sheryl Underwood from The Talk and Taye Diggs, the two-hour award show will air on Saturday, Nov. 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Honorees include Dave Chappelle (Cultural Icon Award), Ben Crump (Justice Icon Award), Allyson Felix (Sports Icon Award), Jennifer Hudson (Trailblazer Icon Award), Patti LaBelle (Music Icon Award), Queen Latifah (Television Icon Award), Norman Lear (Champion Award), Alena Analeigh McQuarter (Young Icon Award), Don Peebles (Business Icon Award), Tyler Perry (ICON Award), Robert F. Smith (Philanthropy Award) and Kenan Thompson (Comedy Icon Award).

Related Story

CBS West Coast Station KPIX-TV Steps Back From Twitter; Elon Musk Polls Followers On Trump's Return

The special features musical performances by Yolanda Adams, Tyrese, Fantasia and Patti LaBelle. Greg Phillinganes serves as musical director, and DJ Kiss acts as both D.J. and announcer for the awards special.

Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle and Queen Latifah
(L-R) Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle and Queen Latifah JC Olivera/Getty Images

“I created ‘theGrio Awards’ to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.

“As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad