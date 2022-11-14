CBS Developing Comedy Series ‘Talk Nerdy To Me’ From Dana Schwartz, Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit

EXCLUSIVE: The single-camera comedy series Talk Nerdy to Me, created by writer and podcaster Dana Schwartz (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law), is in early development at CBS, Deadline has learned. The project is produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit under their overall deal at Disney Television Studios.

Talk Nerdy to Me is a workplace comedy about two sisters navigating the landscape of female geekdom together from two different perspectives.

Schwartz executive produces with Hernandez and Samit via their Hermit House banner, as well as Oly Obst and Katie Newman for 3 Arts. ABC Signature is the studio.

Schwartz is the author of the New York Times bestselling novel Anatomy: A Love Story, which was released in January. She is best known as the host and creator of the iHeartRadio podcast Noble Blood. Recently, Schwartz wrote on the Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. Her fifth book, Immortality: A Love Story, will be released in February.

Hernandez and Samit are gearing up for the release of the Hulu Original animated series Koala Man, alongside creator Michael Cusack, in 2023. The project is the first to be released under their overall deal. The duo is best known for their work writing Pokémon Detective Pikachu released in 2019. Deadline exclusively revealed in September that the duo is writing a Disney film about the purple Epcot Center dragon Figment with Point Grey.