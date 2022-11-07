‘Carnival Row’ To End With Season 2 At Amazon

Carnival Row is coming to an end at Amazon with its upcoming second season.

This comes as the streamer set the premiere date for the second run of the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne period drama series.

The series will return on February 17.

It was renewed for a second season back in 2019, ahead of its launch, and was filmed in 2020.

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson, Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Wesley Strick, and Travis Beacham.