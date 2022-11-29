‘Career Opportunities In Murder And Mayhem’ Casts Christian Svensson In Heavily Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Svensson is joining the cast of Hulu’s Career Opportunities of Murder and Mayhem. He will play Andreas Windeler, described as a physically intimidating and intellectual businessman who serves as an emissary to an elusive criminal figure.

Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem scored a ten-episode series order earlier this year. Written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams with the pilot directed by Marc Webb, the series asks: how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world while sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful?

Mandy Patinkin plays the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, while his protégée is portrayed by Violett Beane. Other cast members include Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou, Rahul Kohli and Annie Q. Riegel.

Svensson, who has appeared on such U.S. shows as 24, NCIS: Los Angeles, Southland and Chuck, is repped by Crimson Media, CESD and Actors in Sweden.

The series is produced by ABC Signature. Weiss and Cole McAdams will also serve as co-showrunners. The pair exec produces alongside Webb and Mark Martin for Black Lamb.