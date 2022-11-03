Cannes Grand Prize Winner Juho Kuosmanen Heads To Les Arcs As Talent Village Ambassador

Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen, who won the Cannes Grand Prize for Compartment No. 6 in 2021, will be guest of honor at the fifth Talent Village of France’s Les Arcs Film Festival, running December 10-17 in the French Alps.

The three-day meeting running within the festival’s industry program will support eight emerging European directors and consists of workshops and one-on-one meetings aimed at advancing their short and feature-length works.

Kuosmanen, whose credits also include the Cannes 2016 Un Certain Regard award winner The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, will attend in the role of Talent Village Ambassador and will meet and mentor all the participants.

Other industry professionals acting as tutors will include Danish producer Katrin Pors of Copenhagen-based production company Snowglobe; Olivier Barbier, Head of Acquisitions at France’s mk2 films, Locarno Film Festival programmer and Festival Scope co-founder Mathilde Henrot and music supervisor Martin Caraux from French film music company Bande Originale.

One of the talents will receive the Talent Village Award, with the jury composed of Susan Wendt, managing director at Danish sales powerhouse TrustNordisk, French producer Julie Billy at June Films and Georges Goldenstern, former director of the Cannes Cinéfondation.

The 2022 selected talents and their first films:

Angelika abramovitch (Sweden)

Catcave Hysteria (Clermont-Ferrand IFF)

Ghiath al mhitawi (Germany)

Return (Brest European FF, Max Ophuls) et Paein

Alica bednarikova (Slovakia)

Liquid Bread (La Cinef, Karlovy Vary IFF)

Siiri Halko (Finland)

Nesting (Clermont-Ferrand IFF) et Katharsis Oy (Helsinki FF)

Kalman Nagy (Hungary)

Things Like (Palm Spring FF) et The Other End of The Streets

Lora Mure-Ravaud (Switzerland)

Euridice, Euridice (Locarno FF) et Valet Noir (Karlovy Vary IFF, Palm Spring FF)

Job Antoni Schellekens (The Netherlands)

A memori

Pascal Schuh (Germany)

Songs of a Caretaker (Students Academy Award Longlist) and Answering Eternity