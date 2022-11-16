Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

“I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

“I am a devoted Christian,” she continued. “Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

“To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name calling, I love you.”

Part of what raised the ire of celebrities like Hilarie Burton Morgan, Jojo Siwa and Jodie Sweetin was how she told the WSJ that same-sex couples would not be featured in GAC movies. Even GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis weighed in by saying “It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion … Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility.”

In her IG post (see it below), Bure claims that her promises of inclusivity in GAC projects was not included in the WSJ article.

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”

“The God we serve is a wildly creative and loving God. He didn’t just capture a small part of my heart. He has captured all of my heart. He will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work and my interactions with people from all walks of life. God’s love and God’s compassion is front and center. All of that comes from the LOVE that God himself showered upon humanity when he gave the gift of joy and forgiveness on the first Christmas morning 2000 years ago. It is why I love Christmas stories and sharing true job and true peace with millions of people around the world. And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you’ll join me in sharing God’s hope for all the world this Christmas season.”

She ended the message by saying, “Call that my Christmas wish.”

In the WSJ story, Bure said her decision this year to move from the Hallmark Channel to Great American Family earlier this year was based on her heart wanting “to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.” She inked a deal with GAC to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows for GAC Family and GAC Living. The Fuller House star also took an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming.

