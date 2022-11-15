Candace Cameron Bure Called A ‘Bigot’ By Hilarie Burton Morgan After ‘Fuller House’ Star Explains Why She Left Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure is taking some lumps today after explaining why she left Hallmark for GAC Family. Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, in particular, had a few choice words for the Fuller House actress, who said in a recent Wall Street Journal article that “I knew the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

“Bigot,” Morgan responded via Twitter. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Morgan also tweeted “now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same sex-couples.”

Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry.

I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him.

Being LGBTQ isn’t a “trend”.

That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples. https://t.co/38XIg5XeMP — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 14, 2022

In the WSJ story, Bure said her decision this year to move from the Hallmark Channel to Great American Family was based on her heart wanting “to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.” She inked a deal with GAC in April to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows for GAC Family and GAC Living. The Fuller House star also took an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming.

In 2019, Hallmark was hit with criticism after airing an ad for Zola.com that featured a lesbian couple on their wedding day. It was one of six commercials for the website that Hallmark began airing in December of that year. Hallmark bowed to the group’s complaints and stopped airing the ad, saying it violated the cable network’s policies. In a statement issued to the New York Times, a spokesperson for Hallmark insisted the public display of affection violated the cable channel’s standards.

Meanwhile, the Twitter anger against Bure was strong.

