Candace Cameron Bure Addresses “Traditional Marriage” Backlash, Calls Out Media & “Toxic Climate In Our Culture”

Candace Cameron Bure is addressing the backlash over her comments about keeping the movies from Great American Family focused on “traditional marriage.”

“I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in ‘The Wall Street Journal.’ All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she posted on Instagram. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

Following Bure’s comments, various celebrities called out the Fuller House alum. Hilarie Burton Morgan took to social media to call Bure a “bigot”, while JoJo Siwa also expressed dissension over her comments.

Bure’s statement continued: “I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

Bure exited Hallmark earlier this year in favor of Great American Family where she reunited with her former boss Bill Abbott. The actor told The Wall Street Journal that her decision for leaving Hallmark was due to the “change in leadership” and the network now being “completely different” than when she started. Bure’s exit coincided with Hallmark diversifying their storytelling and opening up their holiday movies to feature same-sex couples.

“To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”