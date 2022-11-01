Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap & Jordan Donica To Lead Cast Of Broadway’s ‘Camelot’ Revival

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming Broadway revival of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot will star Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, and Jordan Donica as Lancelot Du Lac, LCT announced today.

The new take on the classic musical, featuring a book by Aaron Sorkin based on the original by Alan Jay Lerner, begins performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at LCT’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, with an official opening on Thursday, April 13.

Soo has become one of Broadway’s biggest stars since her performance of Eliza Schuyler in the original cast of Hamilton, and most recently appeared as Cinderella in Broadway’s Into the Woods.

Burnap won the 2021 Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his performance in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance and will appear in Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White.

Donica’s Broadway credits include LCT’s My Fair Lady revival and The Phantom of the Opera and, for City Center Encores!, he played Rapunzel’s Prince in Into the Woods.

As previously announced, Bartlett Sher will direct the new Camelot production, reteaming the director with his To Kill A Mockingbird collaborator Sorkin.

Just a few of the classic songs from the musical include “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May” and the title song “Camelot.”

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

