California Proposition Results: Voters Pass Protections For Abortion Rights And Give Boost To Arts Funding; Reject Tax On Millionaires And Defeat Sports Betting Measures

Voters resoundingly passed state ballot measures protecting a woman’s right to an abortion and another to fund state arts education programs.

But Californians soundly rejected a proposed increase in personal income taxes of about $2 million to support the switch to electric vehicles.

Related Story Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso Holds Slim Lead Over Karen Bass

Also defeated were two measures to legalize sports betting at casinos and racetracks, as well as online.

RELATED: 2022 Midterms: Races For U.S. Congress, States, L.A. Mayor, Ballot Measures & More

With 41% of the votes in, the arts funding measure, which requires schools to spend a certain percent of their budgets on arts and music programs, was leading 62% to 38%. Proposition 28 drew support from entertainment industry sources, including donors such as Universal Music Group and Barbra Streisand.

Another measure, to add the right to abortion and contraception to the state constitution, also held a wide lead, with 65% of the vote and 41% reporting. Similar measures passed in Michigan and Vermont, and an anti-abortion initiative was defeated in Kentucky.

The proposed tax on millionaires was perhaps hurt by California’s already high rates for upper income earners. It was losing 59% to 41% with 41% reporting. Voters also were rejecting two sports betting initiatives by even wider margins.

More to come.