Cailee Spaeny Circling New ‘Alien’ Movie At 20th Century And Scott Free

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum is revving up on 20th Century Studios new Alien movie as sources tell Deadline Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star. Fede Alvarez is directing with Scott Free producing.

20th Century had no comment.

Not much is known about the pic other than the iconic ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs will be front and center again reigning terror against the humans that cross their paths. 20th Century and Scott Free made this a top priority after hearing Alvarez’s pitch and after a recent script was delivered, things only gained speed in getting this film in front of cameras by early 2023.

While execs are going through their process on other cast members, Spaeny has been the top choice for the lead role for some time following several meetings with producers and Alvarez.

Spaeny is set to play Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla opposite Jacob Elordi, who will play Elvis. She also has the Alex Garland pic Civil War and was recently seen in How It Ends. She is repped by WME and Sugar23.