Cable News Networks See Slight Overall Audience Boost In October As Midterms Near, But Primetime Viewership Continues To Drop

Total day audiences rose across the major news networks in October, as viewers started to focus more on the midterms.

Viewership is still far from the blockbuster numbers seen in the last election cycle, and primetime audiences actually were down across the networks.

But there were upticks in viewership across dayparts.

Fox News averaged 1.48 million total day viewers, up 5% from the same month in 2021, while MSNBC averaged 751,000, up 10%, and CNN posted 533,000, up 9%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 206,000, down 10%, while CNN averaged 106,000, up 3%, and MSNBC posted 80,000, up 1%. In addition to the midterm coverage, the month saw what may have been the final January 6th Committee hearing.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.29 million viewers, down 1%, while MSNBC posted 1.18 million, off by 2% and CNN was at 624,000, down 6%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 295,000, down 15%, compared to 134,000 for CNN, down 3% and 114,000 for MSNBC, down 20%. Earlier in October, CNN launched Jake Tapper as host of the 9 PM primetime show through the midterms, while MSNBC debuted Alex Wagner’s four-nights-a-week show in that slot in August.

Fox News’ The Five was the top show in total viewers, averaging 3.4 million, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight with 3.3 million, Jesse Watters Primetime with 2.91 million, Hannity at 2.74 million and Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.5 million.

In the adults 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped with 470,000, followed by The Five at 419,000, Jesse Watters Primetime at 364,000, Hannity with 344,000 and Gutfleld! with 337,000.

The figures are from Nielsen via Fox News.