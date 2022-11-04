CAA Promotes Five Training Program Graduates 

CAA has promoted five graduates of its CAA Elevate training program: Justin Corporan-Browning, Allison Lin, PJ Picon, Tiziana Vazquez and Sophie Wiener.

Corporan-Browning has been promoted to Agent in the Motion Picture Literary department, led by Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti, with Lin to serve as Strategic Communications Manager in the company’s Corporate Communications department.

Picon will work as an Agent in the Motion Picture Literary department, with Vazquez now serving as a Talent Agent, working alongside Christian Carino to create new business opportunities for a range of notable artists and companies.

Wiener has been elevated to Agent in the Digital Media department, where she will join the teams that work with leading gamer Ninja, internet personality Zach King and singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, among others. All of the five training program grads promoted at CAA are based in Los Angeles.

Corporan-Browning began his career at CAA as an intern in 2018, joining the agency full-time following his graduation from Morehouse College. He served as an assistant to the agency’s Co-Chairman Richard Lovett before being promoted into CAA’s Elevate program last year.

Lin joined the agency in 2019, working there as an assistant before being promoted to a Coordinator role. She entered the Elevate program this year, having earned her Media Studies degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Picon came to CAA in 2017, working as an assistant in the Motion Picture Talent and Literary departments before being promoted in 2021 into the CAA Elevate program. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Vazquez joined as a Mailroom Clerk in 2019 and served as an Assistant to Carino, before being promoted into CAA Elevate earlier this year. She previously earned a bachelor’s degree in Visual Media Arts with a concentration in Screenwriting from Emerson College.

Wiener began her career at CAA as an intern before joining the agency full-time as an assistant in Music Touring in 2018. She was promoted to Coordinator in the Digital Media department in September 2021, and then into the CAA Elevate program in February 2022. Wiener graduated from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and International Business.

CAA launched CAA Elevate in February of 2021. The next-generation training program for future agents and executives was designed for today’s rapidly changing world, building upon the rich heritage of the agency’s historical Training Program.