Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

NBCUniversal Touts One Platform Ad Sales Progress, Sets Date For One23 Developer Conference

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CBS Shakeup: Amy Reisenbach Upped To President Of Entertainment As Kelly Kahl Departs After 26 Years At Network; Thom Sherman Steps Down & Segues To Producing
Read the full story

‘Bye Bye, Earth’ Anime Will Be Joint Production By Sony Pictures Japan, Crunchyroll, Wowow

Crunchyroll

Global anime brand Crunchyroll, alongside Wowow and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan, have announced a partnership for the development and production of new anime series, starting with the fantasy adventure Bye Bye, Earth. 

“Anime fans love to discover new worlds and our partnership with Wowow and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan will allow us to present new adventures to the global anime community,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “We’re excited to work with such incredible partners to create and support new content that we know will become favorites for fans worldwide.” 

Related Story

'One Piece Film Red' Review - Int'l Critics Line

Bye Bye, Earth, the first title within the codevelopment and coproduction partnership, follows the journey of Bell in her quest to discover her roots, uncovering adventures and conflicts along the way. The series will be based on the action fantasy novel by Tow Ubukata (RWBY: Ice Queendom; Ghost in the Shell: Arise). 

Bye Bye, Earth and each subsequent series created by Crunchyroll, Wowow, and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan will broadcast and stream on Wowow in Japan and will stream on Crunchyroll in more than 200 countries and territories. 

“I am delighted with the collaboration with Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll, the world’s major content maker and distributor,” said Akira Tanaka, representative director, president & CEO, Wowow.

His remarks were echoed by Sony Japan.

“I am delighted to collaborate with Wowow, which has many original series, for the first time on this anime production to bring the title to fans,” said Midori Tomita, representative director, Sony Pictures Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad