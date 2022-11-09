Bruce Springsteen Dances In The Dark With ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover

The Boss is heading to 30 Rock.

Bruce Springsteen is taking over NBC’s The Tonight Show with several performances over the space of a week.

Promoting his new album, Only the Strong Survive, Springsteen will appear as a guest on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show on Monday, November 14. He will debut four songs between November 14-16, with a final performance airing on the show’s Thanksgiving episode November 24.

It marks the first time that the Born to Run rocker will be a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has appeared twice before, including in 2020.

It comes as he prepares to head out on tour in 2023 with the E Street Band for the first time in six years.

Previous Tonight Show takeovers include Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, BTS, Miley Cyrus and Cher, and comes as musical takeovers become increasingly popular on late-night.

Earlier this year, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert introduced its first-ever musical residences by the likes of St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh, while The Late Late Show with James Corden has had musical residencies from the likes of Harry Styles, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

Chris Miller is showrunner of The Tonight Show and exec produces alongside Lorne Michaels. It is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video.