Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving For “No Less Than Five Games”

Amid an escalating crisis around anti-Semitic tropes promoted by all-star point guard Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets have announced this evening that Irving will be suspended without pay “until he satisfies a series of objective material measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”

In a gaggle with the media this morning, Irving repeatedly refused to say directly that he does not hold Anti-Semitic views after he posted a link to a film that, per the ADL, “promotes beliefs commonly found among antisemitic and extremist factions” of a movement based on disproven conspiracy theories.

News of the suspension was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Nets’ full statement reads:

Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.

We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.

Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.

Irving’s refusal this morning to state simply that he does not hold antisemitic views drew a swift rebuke from ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, whose organization issued a joint statement with the Nets superstar yesterday which seemed set to put this all behind him. But after Irving’s comments — or lack thereof — this morning Greenblatt tweeted, “The answer to the question ‘Do you have any antisemitic beliefs’ is always ‘NO’ without equivocation. We took @KyrieIrving at his word when he said he took responsibility, but today he did not make good on that promise. Kyrie clearly has a lot of work to do.”

The ADL also put out an explainer on the film Irving posted a link to that fact checks its various claims.

The film #HebrewsToNegroes has been in the news recently, due in part to comments from @NBA star @KyrieIrving. Our experts explain why the film raises alarm bells, from its promotion of #HolocaustDenial to amplifying antisemitic conspiracy theories: https://t.co/YNnF1VHa5z — ADL (@ADL) November 3, 2022

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment this morning and indicated that he will be meeting personally with Irving this week to discuss the matter.

Silver is legally obligated to fine and/or suspend Irving, according to the NBA Constitution and its By-Laws, if a player has, his Silver’s opinion, inappropriately conducted himself. Last year, then-Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard was fined $50,000, suspended from the team’s facilities and banned from team activities for a week for an anti-Semitic slur he was heard using on a leaked clip.

While both the league and the Nets have condemned Irving’s actions, only the Nets have penalized him. That could, of course, change depending on the tenor of Irving’s meeting with the commissioner. The superstar point guard is not one to back down from his convictions, however.

During the height of the pandemic, when it was required that all performers in New York be vaccinated, the unvaccinated Irving sat out of home games, a decision which, by his estimation, cost him dearly.

“I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision,” Irving said at Nets media day six weeks ago. His current stance may also come at a price.