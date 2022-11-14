British Podcast ‘My Dad Wrote A Porno’ To End Run In December After 7 Years

Podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno with Jamie Morton, Alice Levine and James Cooper is coming to an end in December. The show has three more episodes left before the series concludes after seven years.

Following a successful run, the hosts told BBC News that “it felt like the right time” en conclude the podcast as they “wanted to go out on a high.” However, despite the show ending, they assure fans that “it’s not the end of the brand.”

“We were all pretty emotional but it was satisfying to feel we’d done it proud,” Levine said.

My Dad Wrote a Porno was first released in October 2015 and has host Morton reading his father’s erotic novel to his friends Cooper and Levine.

“We have some news. All bad porn must come to an end,” read a statement on Instagram. “This show has been an absolute dream to make and has surpassed all of our expectations and we couldn’t have done it without you, the Belinkers. Thank you for everything! Whilst this is the end of the podcast, it is not the end of Belinda.”

The trio announced that the show would have two finale episodes that would be made available on Monday, Nov. 28 and Monday, Nov. 5. Then on Monday, Dec. 12, a “world exclusive” interview with Mr. Rocky Flintstone would drop.

My Dad Wrote a Porno was so successful that it got an HBO comedy special back in 2018 as well as a U.S. tour with dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle and New York City.