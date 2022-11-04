British Independent Film Awards: ‘Aftersun,’ ‘Blue Jean’ & ‘The Wonder’ Lead Nominations 

Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells’s debut feature Aftersun leads the nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards with a sweeping 16 nods, including Best Director and Best film.

The film’s impressive nominations haul includes Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Debut Director (the Douglas Hickox Award) and Best Debut Screenwriter nods for Wells and a Best Joint Lead Performance nomination for stars Paul Mescal and newcomer Frankie Corio, who received a Breakthrough Performance nomination. The Barry Jenkins-produced pic is also up for Best British Independent Film and racked up a further nine craft nominations, including Best Casting and Cinematography.

Inspired by, but not based on, Wells’s experiences as the child of young parents, the poignant ’90s-set film explores a father and daughter’s complex relationship against the backdrop of a simmering holiday the pair have taken to a resort in Turkey.

Georgia Oakley’s debut film Blue Jean trails behind with 13 nominations. The soulful social drama about homophobia in Thatcherite Britain picked up Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Debut Director nods alongside a Best Ensemble Performance nomination for the film.

Sebastián Lelio latest pic, The Wonder, racked up 12 noms, including Best Lead Performance for Florence Pugh. Other dominant titles include the Kazuo Ishiguro-penned drama Living, with nine nominations. Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet with seven and Men by Alex Garland, The Origin by Andrew Cumming, and God’s Creatures by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer with five each.

A total of 36 British feature films picked up nominations this year. The Winners will be announced at the BIFA ceremony on Dec 4.

Here’s the list of nominations in full:

Best British Independent Film

AFTERSUN — Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson

BLUE JEAN — Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE — Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

LIVING — Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

THE WONDER — Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema

OLIVER HERMANUS — Living

SOPHIE HYDE — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

SEBASTIÁN LELIO — The Wonder

GEORGIA OAKLEY — Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS — Aftersun

Best Screenplay

KATY BRAND — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

KAZUO ISHIGURO — Living

SEBASTIÁN LELIO, ALICE BIRCH, EMMA DONOGHUE — The Wonder

GEORGIA OAKLEY — Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS — Aftersun

Best Lead Performance

SALLY HAWKINS — The Lost King

COSMO JARVIS — It Is in Us All

EMMA MACKEY — Emily

ROSY McEWEN — Blue Jean

BILL NIGHY — Living

FLORENCE PUGH — The Wonder

EMILY WATSON — God’s Creatures

HALA ZEIN — Nezouh

Best Supporting Performance

ZOEY DEUTCH — The Outfit

AISLING FRANCIOSI — God’s Creatures

LUCY HALLIDAY — Blue Jean

KERRIE HAYES — Blue Jean

ZAINAB JODA — Our River… Our Sky

FATMA MOHAMED — Flux Gourmet

PAUL MESCAL — God’s Creatures

FIONN WHITEHEAD — Emily

AIMEE LOU WOOD — Living

Best Joint Lead Performance

FRANKIE CORIO, PAUL MESCAL — Aftersun

DARYL McCORMACK, EMMA THOMPSON — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

JESSIE BUCKLEY, RORY KINNEAR — Men

TAMARA LAWRANCE, LETITIA WRIGHT — The Silent Twins

Best Ensemble Performance

BLUE JEAN — Ensemble including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel

EMILY — Ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra, Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar

FLUX GOURMET — Ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer

OUR RIVER… OUR SKY — Ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa

THE WONDER — Ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker

The Douglas Hickox Award

(Best Debut Director)

ANDREW CUMMING — The Origin

THOMAS HARDIMAN — Medusa Deluxe

FRANCES O’CONNOR — Emily

GEORGIA OAKLEY — Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS — Aftersun

Breakthrough Producer

ALEKSANDRA BILIĆ, JENNIFER CORCORAN — Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

PAUL KENNEDY — Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]

RUPERT MAJENDIE — Brian and Charles

NADIRA MURRAY — Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh]

HÉLÈNE SIFRE — Blue Jean

Breakthrough Performance

FRANKIE CORIO — Aftersun

LEO LONG — I Used to Be Famous

KÍLA LORD CASSIDY — The Wonder

ROSY McEWEN — Blue Jean

SAFIA OAKLEY-GREEN —The Origin

Best Debut Screenwriter

SHANE CROWLEY — God’s Creatures

DAVID EARL, CHRIS HAYWARD Brian and Charles RUTH GREENBERG — The Origin

GEORGIA OAKLEY — Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS — Aftersun

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

KATHRYN FERGUSON — Nothing Compares

VICTORIA FIORE Nascondino — Hide & Seek

LEAH GORDON, EDDIE HUTTON MILLS — Kanaval

JONO McLEOD — My Old School

BECKY HUTNER — Fashion Reimagined

The Raindance Discovery Award

ELECTRIC MALADY — Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

FADIA’S TREE — Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

OFF THE RAILS — Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

REBELLION — Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

WINNERS — Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh

Best Feature Documentary sponsored by Intermission

MY CHILDHOOD, MY COUNTRY – 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

MY OLD SCHOOL — Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

NASCONDINO [HIDE & SEEK] — Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić

NOTHING COMPARES — Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

YOUNG PLATO — Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film

A FOX IN THE NIGHT — Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith

HONESTY — Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa

SANDSTORM — Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

SCALE — Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile

TOO ROUGH — Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli



Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED — Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov,

CLOSE — Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

DECISION TO LEAVE — Park Chan-Wook, Chung Seo-Kyung

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD — Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas

Robsahm

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight

SHAHEEN BAIG — Blue Jean

LEILA BERTRAND — Our River… Our Sky

KHARMEL COCHRANE — The Silent Twins

KAHLEEN CRAWFORD — Living

LUCY PARDEE — Aftersun

Best Cinematography

NASCONDINO [HIDE & SEEK] — Alfredo de Juan

ROB HARDY — Men

JOEL HONEYWELL — Kanaval

GREGORY OKE — Aftersun

ARI WEGNER — The Wonder

Best Costume Design

JENNY BEAVAN — Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

SAFFRON CULLANE — Flux Gourmet

ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX — The Wonder

FRANK GALLACHER — Aftersun

SANDY POWELL — Living

Best Editing

JOANNA CRICKMAY — Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts

IZABELLA CURRY — Blue Jean

MÁTYÁS FEKETE — Flux Gourmet

MICK MAHON — Nothing Compares

BLAIR McCLENDON — Aftersun

Best Original Music

DANNY BENSI, SAUNDER JURRIAANS — God’s Creatures

OLIVER COATES — Aftersun

MATTHEW HERBERT — The Wonder

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI — The Origin

BEN SALISBURY, GEOFF BARROW — Men

Best Make-Up & Hair Design

OYA AYGÖR, MURAT ÇAĞIN Aftersun MORNA FERGUSON, LORRI ANN KING — The Wonder

SIOBHAN HARPER-RYAN — Flux Gourmet

NIAMH MORRISON — The Origin

EUGENE SOULEIMAN, SCARLETT O’CONNELL — Medusa Deluxe

Best Effects

CHRIS MARSHALL — The Feast

DAVID SIMPSON — Men

AHMED YOUSRY — Nezouh

Best Music Supervision

LUCY BRIGHT — Aftersun

PHIL CANNING — The Phantom of the Open

RUPERT HOLLIER — Living

Best Sound

TIM HARRISON, RAOUL BRAND, CASSANDRA RUTLEDGE — Flux Gourmet

GLENN FREEMANTLE, BEN BARKER, GILLIAN DODDERS, HOWARD BARGOFF, MITCH LOW — Men

JOVAN AJDER — Aftersun

HUGH FOX, BEN BAIRD — The Wonder

DOM CORBISIERO, DAI SHELL — The Feast

Best Production Design

FLETCHER JARVIS — Flux Gourmet

GRANT MONTGOMERY — The Wonder

HELEN SCOTT — Living

BILLUR TURAN — Aftersun

GARY WILLIAMSON — Medusa Deluxe