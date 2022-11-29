‘Breathing Happy’: Cinedigm Takes North American Rights To Addiction Drama Starring Katelyn Nacon And Sarah Bolger

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the addiction drama Breathing Happy. The film will stream exclusively on the Company’s platform Fandor from December 13.

Written, directed, and starring Shane Brady, Breathing Happy is billed as a wildly surreal yet emotionally grounded update on It’s a Wonderful Life, and centers around recovering addict Dylan (Brady) as he prepares to celebrate one year of sobriety alone on Christmas Day. The synopsis reads: Before the clock can strike midnight, his past demons tempt him to fail in the form of a talking golden door, his ex-drug dealer, and magic tricks. Will Dylan experience relapse… or rebirth?

The film debuted at the 2022 Chattanooga Film Festival and picked up honors at the Popcorn Frights film festival, including the New Nightmare Award and the award for Best Feature for a First Time Filmmaker.

Breathing Happy marks director Brady’s first feature directorial effort in association with Rustic Films (Something in the Dirt, Synchronic, She Dies Tomorrow, Spring). Co-starring with Brady are Sarah Bolger (Mayans M.C.), Jim O’Heir (Parks & Recreation), John D’Aquino (JAG), and Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead), along with Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson (The Endless, Moon Knight). David Lawson Jr. produced. The film was also Executive Produced by Brady, Jamie Parslow, and Emily Zercher.

“Get ready to feel all the feels! It took a family of superstars punching above their weight class to make this movie happen and look like a million-dollar feature on a shoestring budget,” said Brady.

Zercher added: “Breathing Happy is a cathartic journey for some: opening up old wounds, then pouring some TLC in there and sewing those wounds back up.”

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Director of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm and David Lawson Jr. of Rustic Films on behalf of the filmmakers.