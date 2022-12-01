‘Wakanda Forever’ To Win Post Thanksgiving Frame, But ‘Violent Night’ Could Liven Up Box Office

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Before Disney’s 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water floods the box office with a potential $200M opening on Dec.16, Universal might have a surprise this weekend in the 87North holiday action movie Violent Night, starring David Harbour. Universal is hoping for $10M, maybe $12M on the Tommy Wirkola-directed movie for a second place take. However, rivals are truly excited by it, thinking it could do much more.

In the Pat Casey-Josh Miller scripted movie, Santa Claus must step in and save Christmas when a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family. Violent Night is already 72% fresh among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn’t that bad. Previews start at 5PM on Thursday.

Genre, unlike adult dramas, has shown to break through at the box office; Paramount’s Smile being one of the cornerstones of the fall with $105.5M stateside. The R-rated Violent Night is looking to draw older men and young females. The trailer that dropped on Oct. 5 has racked up over 115M views worldwide, and ran before such pics as Halloween Ends, Pray For The Devil with shorter and more PG-13-friendly pieces placed in front of Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Studios in recent years have been unafraid to launch a horror movie in the sleepy post Thanksgiving box office corridor, read: Screen Gems had The Possession of Hannah Grace in 2018, which opened to $6.4M and legged out to $14.8M domestic, $43M WW off a $7.7M production cost.

Disney Marvel Studios’ fourth weekend of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is bound to own the box office again with a $17M-$25M result after a third weekend that was $45.5M. If the pic emulates a fourth weekend like Thor: Love and Thunder (-41%), it will wind up toward the higher end of that range.

Yesterday, the Ryan Coogler directed movie made $2.68M taking its running total to $372.3M.

