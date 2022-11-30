Past Seasons Of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ & ‘Call Me Kat’ Head To HBO Max

There will be two new additions to HBO Max’s December lineup. The platform has landed streaming rights to past seasons of CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola, and Fox’s Call Me Kat.

The first three seasons of Bob Hearts Abishola will begin streaming December 9, and seasons 1 and 2 of Call Me Kat will launch December 10 on the Warner Bros. Discovery platform. Both are co-produced by Warner Bros. TV.

Bob Hearts Abishola, from Young Sheldon EP Chuck Lorre, is currently airing its fourth season on Fox. It centers around a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi and Anthony Okungbowa star.

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the British series Miranda, created by Miranda Hart, Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother’s wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms.

Call Me Kat is produced by Jim Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment.