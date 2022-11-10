‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ Returns To Broadway This Spring

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ will return to Broadway this spring, 41 years after the original hit production left the stage.

The musical revival will begin previews at The Music Box Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with opening night set for Sunday, March 19. Producer Joey Parnes made the announcement today.

The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, a cast member of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

The new staging, producers say, will be “utterly reimagined for the 21st century.” The revival, they said in the announcement, “brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse’s influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography.”

The cast will include Yeman Brown, Peter John Chursin, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Karli Dinardo , Tony d’Alelio, Aydin Eyikan, Manuel Herrera, Gabriel Hyman, Kolton Krouse, Mattie Love, Krystal Mackie, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki, Ron Todorowski, and Neka Zang. Additional casting will be announced later.

“Bob achieved immortality through his work, and I consider it both the responsibility and honor of my life to steward his legacy for a new generation” said Cilento. “None of Bob’s shows exemplified the fullness of his spirit quite like Dancin’ and bringing it back in this fresh way is how I hope to keep that spirit alive.”

Nicole Fosse added, “My father was always ahead of the times with his fingers on the pulse of current culture. I am very proud of this team that will honor his legacy.”

The creative team will also include scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; video design by Finn Ross; orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott; Music Direction by Justin Hornback; new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon; reproduction of Fosse’s choreography by Christine Colby Jacques; associate direction/musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and assistant musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Lauren Cannon.

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning for Fosse’s choreography.

The new staging recently played at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre from April 19, 2022, to June 5, 2022.