‘BMF’: Starz Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Starz has set the return of the Flenory Brothers in BMF‘s second season on Friday, January 6 at midnight via the network’s app, followed by its linear debut at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. A first look action-packed trailer for the drama series can be found above.

Based on a true story, BMF chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee” (Da’Vinchi) who rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit, and became game changers in hip-hop and culture.

Throughout the emotional second season, the audience roots for the Flenory brothers during their pursuit of their American Dream, as they build a better life in a system that was stacked against them. The universal themes of family, faith, and loyalty are explored both at home and on the streets. The brothers work to outmaneuver the government and expand BMF into a multi-state empire.

The series also stars Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, with Detroit rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg, Leslie Jones, Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, and Serayah. Mo’Nique will make her series debut in Season 2 as a guest star. Additionally, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will make a guest appearance this season.

BMF is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via his G-Unit film and television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ, alongside showrunner, and writer Randy Huggins. Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements also executive produce. The executives overseeing BMF on behalf of Starz and Lionsgate Television are Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair and Erin Conroy, respectively.

Season 1 of BMF can currently be streamed in full via Starz.