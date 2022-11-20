‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Closes In On $550M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: In its sophomore frame, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sent its worldwide cume well past the $500M mark, with an estimated $546.3M through Sunday. The split is $288M domestic and $258.3M from the international box office.

The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is currently the No. 8 highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2022 overseas. Globally, it is at No. 7.

The second offshore weekend was good for $69.8M in 50 material markets. That’s a 49% drop from opening which is better than the majority of other MCU titles for the same suite of markets, including Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (both -56%) as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home (-60%).

Holds were strong in parts of Europe — Germany and Netherlands were each off by 31%, the UK down 48%. Elsewhere, Australia dipped 39%, Brazil was down 43%, and Mexico and Taiwan off 45% apiece. BP2 remains the No. 1 non-local movie in all markets.

At current rates and in like-for-like overseas markets, BP2 is running 22% ahead of The Batman and 9% above Thor: Ragnarok. It’s flat with the first Black Panther and 5% below Thor: Love and Thunder while 32% behind Doctor Strange 2.

Last weekend, we noted that Asia Pacific did not perform as expected or hoped. The region is still relatively soft.

Where the global final comes in is a bit cloudy at this point because of the upcoming U.S. holiday. With the longer runtime, and as Anthony has noted, the movie is somewhat appointment viewing. Internationally, we are expecting a finish around the $415M neighborhood.

The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($27.1M), Mexico ($22.8M), France ($21.6M), Brazil ($14.2M) and Korea ($14M).

The IMAX international cume is $13.6M with $34.9M global.

In its global opening frame last weekend, Wakanda Forever scored the 3rd highest start for any Hollywood title during the pandemic era, as well as the 2nd biggest global opening of 2022 to date and the 5th highest international launch weekend posted by any Hollywood film of the pandemic era.

Last Tuesday, BP2 propelled Disney across $3B at the worldwide box office, the 14th year that the studio has achieved the milestone.

In newcomers this session, Searchlight’s The Menu set the table in 36 markets with $6.2M. That takes the global launch to $15.2M. The UK was the strongest bow at $1.1M, landing No. 2. The Ralph Fiennes-starrer also opened at No. 2 in Italy, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Poland (non-local), Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Indonesia and Thailand. From director Mark Mylod, the edgy pic was No. 3 notably in Mexico and No. 4 in Germany.

The start is 43% ahead of Nightmare Alley and 2% ahead of Ready or Not in like-for-like markets. Next weekend adds France, Australia, Belgium, Netherlands and New Zealand.

In holdover play, Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam added $5.1M from 76 markets during the 5th session. The offshore cume is now $209.2M with $366.2M global. Japan is still due for release on December 2.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (SNY): $2.5M intl weekend (48 markets); $35.1M intl cume/$78.2M global

Smile (PAR): $1.3M intl weekend (50 markets); $109.3M intl cume/$213.9M global

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (UNI): $1.28M intl weekend (49 markets); $15.5M intl cume/$26M global

Prey for the Devil (LG): $1.2M intl weekend (64 markets); $19.5M intl cume/$37.8M global

Ticket to Paradise (UNI): $1.07M intl weekend (79 markets); $95.5M intl cume/$157.1M global

Armageddon Time (UNI): $727K intl weekend (6 markets); $2.05M intl cume/$3.9M global

*She Said (UNI): $572K intl weekend (26 markets); $572K intl cume/$2.82M global

The Banshees of Inisherin (DIS): $400K intl weekend (UK only); $9.4M UK cume/$16.6M global

*Denotes new

