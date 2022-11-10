‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Kicks Off With $10M+ On Day One Overseas – International Box Office

Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got out to a $10.1M start in 17 international box office markets on Wednesday. This is ahead of continued offshore rollout through Friday and the sequel’s domestic debut on Friday (domestic previews start Thursday).

In like-for-likes, the first day overall results are estimated to be 225% ahead of Black Adam, 45% ahead of The Batman, 27% below the orignal Black Panther (which had the benefit of opening during the Lunar New Year in Asia) and 31% below Thor: Love & Thunder (which opened during the summer holidays).

On Wednesday, the Ryan Coogler-directed Wakanda Forever debuted in France, Germany, Italy and Korea among majors.

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyes World Dominance With $365M Opening – Box Office

It was No. 1 in all markets, led by France ($2.2M) for the 3rd highest opening day of 2022 and with 70% market share.

In Korea, which was the No. 3 overseas grosser on the original film, the Wednesday bow was $1.4M ($2.25M through today and not included in the international total above). The movie has dominated play, but as we noted in our preview, this could be a swing — the country is coming out of a mourning period following a national tragedy.

Indonesia and Germany were even with $900K each on Wednesday. The former landed the 4th highest opening day during the pandemic era and an incredible 99% market share.

Thailand rounded out the Top 5 on Wednesday with $800K at a 97% share.

A vast swath of Latin America bows today, and previews are good at $4M (not included in the $10.1M above). Despite only being previews, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was No. 1 across the region on Wednesday, including both Brazil and Mexico.

Offshore rollout continues today and tomorrow, with domestic joining on Friday.

We’ll continue to update throughout the weekend.