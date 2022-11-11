‘Behind The Music’ Paramount+ Docuseries To Feature Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Jason Aldean And Remy Ma

New episodes of Behind the Music featuring Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Jason Aldean and Remy Ma are coming to Paramount+.

The new installments of the documentary series will hit the streamer on November 29. Additionally, even remastered episodes spotlighting Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Hootie & the Blowfish, Mötley Crüe, Pink and TLC will drop the same day.

A trailer released Friday gives a glimpse into what can be expected from each of the four new episodes — including Aldean opening up about the shooting during his set at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017.

Here are the loglines for the new episodes:

After three decades, Jennifer Lopez is at the very top of her game and shows no signs of slowing down. J.Lo reflects on key moments of her iconic career in music, film and fashion while celebrating her present with husband Ben Affleck.

Boy George reflects on his meteoric rise from outcast to ‘80s global superstar with Culture Club. A tumultuous love affair, intense fame and addiction almost destroyed his career – but 40 years on, he remains an LGBTQ+ pop icon.

Jason Aldean is a small-town kid turned country superstar who never backed down in life, and changed the country music genre forever.

Remy Ma shares her journey to becoming the queen of New York hip hop. Her road to fame with the Terror Squad was paved with loss – a prison sentence almost ended it all – but her comeback inspired millions.

For 14 seasons, Behind the Music has provided an intimate look into the personal lives of pop music’s greatest and most influential artists. Since moving to Paramount+, the series has gone behind the scenes into the lives of stars like Bret Michaels, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, Fat Joe, Huey Lewis, LL Cool J, New Kids on the Block and Ricky Martin.

The series is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer, Jennifer Demme and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Mark Ford and Alex Castino executive produce for Creature Films, alongside Tara Long for Entertainment One.