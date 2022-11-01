BBC Studios Names Science Unit Creative Chief And Loses Matt Ford To Social Producer Cowshed; Banijay Asia To Adapt Keshet Formats; Lydia Ianni Joins Film Mode Entertainment; See-Saw Staffs Up — Global Briefs

BBC Studios Science Unit Names First Creative Director

The Anthrax Attacks and Dinosaurs: The Final Day producer BBC Studios Science Unit as named its first Creative Director for UK Unscripted. Emma Lorenz has joined from Wonderhood Studios and will responsible for the domestic creative strategy and growing the unit’s UK slate in documentaries, formats and returning series. The BBC production division is led by Andrew Cohen and Director of Development Nicola Cook. Along with big ticket titles for Netlflix and the BBC, it has produced advertiser-funded programming series Cook Clever, Waste Less with The Great British Bake Off Judge Prue Leith for Channel 4. At Wonderhood, which former Channel 4 CEO David Abraham runs, she was Deputy Creative Director, working on shows such as BBC Three’s Trump in Tweets, Channel 4’s Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles, the recent Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life and BBC One’s The Airport: Back in the Skies.

Related Story Pathe Productions Signs Lookout Point CEO Faith Penhale, Cameron McCracken Steps Down To Head Of Film

Banijay Asia Strikes Keshet International Scripted Deal In India

Banijay Asia will adapt scripted formats from Israel’s Keshet International in India. Keshet’s shows include drama such as False Flag and Yellow Peppers (aka The A Word). “Keshet International has a brilliant content library, and its prioritization of quality content and storytelling with authenticity perfectly aligns with our philosophy,” said Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder, Banijay Asia. “Together, we are working to build a raft of shows that will continue to broaden the content offering in our market.” Keshet has previously seen Homeland progenitor Prisoners of War remade in India as Bandi Yuddh Ke and The Baker and the Beauty turned into a Telugu-language series.

BBC Studios Exec Matt Ford Moves To Cowshed Social

Cowshed Social, a South East London-based content production and distribution business specializing in Gen Z audiences, has hired BBC Studios exec Matt Ford as Managing Director. At the BBC’s commercial wing, he was Vice President of Commercial, Digital, working on brands such as Top Gear and Bluey. Hewas also behind the launch of Channel 4’s 4Studio arm and was the commercial brain behind social news site Unilad. At Cowshed, which former Unilad execs George Corwin and Ryan O’Shea launched three years ago, Ford will oversee an upcoming rebrand and drive new business.

content for ‘Gen Z’ audiences aimed at broadcast partners, content creators and publishers.

Lydia Ianni Joins Film Mode Entertainment As VP Of Acquisitions And Development

Film Mode Entertainment has hired former Cohen Media Group executive Lydia Ianni as Vice President, Acquisitions and Development. In her new role, Ianni will source new content and IP opportunities (finished and packages) for potential acquisitions and executive producing for upcoming films and for representation of sales rights. Ianni will also attend acquisitions screenings at various agencies, attend film festivals and film markets and work closely with FME president, Clay Epstein, in reviewing all materials for development, production, and acquisition opportunities. “We are excited to welcome Lydia to the Film Mode team. As we focus on our continued growth, her experience and reputation make her the ideal candidate for this newly created position,” said Epstein.

‘Slow Horses’ Producer See-Saw Films Hires ‘The Rising’ & ‘Gangs Of London’ Execs

See-Saw Films has made four senior hires to its UK & Australian operation, which is based in London. The Slow Horses and Heartstopper producer is making a push into limited series and as added Julian Stevens and Moss Barclay as Executive Producers for TV; Ann Phillips as Head of Development, Film and Executive Producer, Limited TV; and Laura Mazzola as Senior Business and Legal Affairs Executive. Stevens, previously freelance, counts The Rising, The Missing and Informer among his credits, while Barclay at Pulse Films, where she developed Sky’s Gangs of London. Phillips was at Ray Pictures, where she was Head of Development, and Mazzola was previously at Carnival Film & Television.